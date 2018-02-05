Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday said he was recovering well despite widespread reports that he was in a critical condition. Mr Tsvangirai, who revealed in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon, is receiving treatment in South Africa. Rival factions in his party are engaged in a war over visitations.

Sources within the opposition party said one of Mr Tsvangirai's deputies, Mr Nelson Chamisa was the last to visit the MDC-T leader in South Africa last week.

However, informed sources within the party alleged that Mr Chamisa was initially blocked by some party members from seeing Mr Tsvangirai as factional wars within the MDC-T continue to escalate.

The party is now divided into three factions angling to take over from Mr Tsvangirai, one led by Mr Chamisa, another fronted by Dr Thokozani Khupe and a third linked to Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

All three are Mr Tsvangirai's deputies.

Contacted for comment on Mr Tsvangirai's reported critical condition and that he was initially blocked to see his boss, Mr Chamisa said: "I am not at liberty to say private matters, but what I can say is that we are praying and hoping for our president's quick and full recovery and for him to join us as we complete our journey towards a new Zimbabwe."

Pressed on his alleged barring incident, Mr Chamisa said he was not at liberty to talk about it.

He said he has consistently met Mr Tsvangirai to update him on a number of developments in line with the responsibilities he was assigned.

However, a tweet on micro blogging site, Twitter under the name "Khupe for Presidency" reportedly run by Dr Khupe's sympathisers claimed that Mr Chamisa was not allowed to see Mr Tsvangirai.

"Lies. Lies. Lies. So Chamisa made another lie on Sunday 4 February that he met president Tsvangirai on Friday 2 February 2018. A family member told us that Chamisa was barred from meeting the president. Why all these lies? A lying leader is a liability to the party," read the tweet.

Mr Tsvangirai's spokesperson, Mr Luke Tamborinyoka's mobile phone rang continuously without being answered and later was not available.

The MDC-T leader, however, posted on his Twitter account saying he was recovering well.

"I am shocked to read in the Press that I am in a critical condition. Of course I have cancer and not feeling too well, but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering," he posted.

After the tweet some of his followers wished him a speedy recovery as they raised concerns of divisions in the MDC-T, but others suggested that it was time for him to resign.

Mr Tsvangirai's positive message was, however, refuted by a senior party official who spoke to this paper yesterday insisting that their leader was in a bad shape. "Things are really bad, we continue to pray for him, but things are not looking good," said the high-level source.

"The other thing is that the fights between the factions have turned fierce with the Khupe faction aligning itself with some relatives of Tsvangirai, hence, the incident last week where attempts were made to block Chamisa from visiting the president."

Recent tweets by Mr Chamisa also point to serious fights within the MDC-T.

After turning 40 last week, and reaching the legal age to contest in the presidential elections, Mr Chamisa said he was readying for more fights.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Kensington sofa for sale

Underground water finder (surveying)

Mint polo on sale

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Room to share available

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

Speakers on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

45 mins ago | 809 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

50 mins ago | 281 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

58 mins ago | 290 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

60 mins ago | 719 Views

Mzembi arrested again

1 hr ago | 1104 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2801 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1510 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

5 hrs ago | 3176 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3605 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

G40 stole party name?

7 hrs ago | 2863 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

7 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

7 hrs ago | 3453 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

7 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

7 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

7 hrs ago | 3733 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

7 hrs ago | 667 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 474 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Zapu treasurer forced out

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14448 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1780 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days