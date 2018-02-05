Zapu treasurer forced out

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZAPU treasurer-general, Jacob Dube, has been pressured to step down from his post on accusations of failing to mobilise adequate financial resources for the opposition party's 2018 election campaigns.Dube has been replaced by former secretary for economic development, Mark Mbayiwa.NewsDay heard that Dube was forced to step down from his post during a Zapu national executive meeting held in Gweru, Midlands, on Saturday."The party does not enjoy outside and donor funding, but relies on its membership for survival. However, the argument is that Dube has in his two tenures not managed to attract any meaningful funding for the party," a Zapu official who attended the meeting said."Mbayiwa's abilities as treasurer-general will be tested at the coming elections as he's expected to raise funds for the 2018 election campaigns."Dube, who now takes a less demanding position as a member of Zapu's national executive, could not be reached for comment.Mbayiwa confirmed the development, but argued his predecessor could not be blamed for the party's financial troubles owing to the country's harsh economic climate."I am now the Zapu treasurer-general with effect from the day we held our meeting in Gweru. Also, the correct position is that Dube resigned voluntarily."He was not forced to step down, and in any case, if ever there was any failure on his part in so far as raising financial resources for the party, it was not of his own making. The blame lies squarely on our country's economic problems," Mbayiwa said."One cannot put blame on Dube for failing to get money for the party. He did all his best under the harsh and trying circumstances in the country."Zapu has been limping from one financial crisis to the next, and was at one time evicted from its rented premises over outstanding rental payments. Its programmes have also been put on hold, with the election campaigns being the worst affected.Recently, Zapu said it had finalised its candidate selection process, but could not roll out election campaigns owing to a financial squeeze.