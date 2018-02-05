Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu treasurer forced out

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZAPU treasurer-general, Jacob Dube, has been pressured to step down from his post on accusations of failing to mobilise adequate financial resources for the opposition party's 2018 election campaigns.

Dube has been replaced by former secretary for economic development, Mark Mbayiwa.

NewsDay heard that Dube was forced to step down from his post during a Zapu national executive meeting held in Gweru, Midlands, on Saturday.

"The party does not enjoy outside and donor funding, but relies on its membership for survival. However, the argument is that Dube has in his two tenures not managed to attract any meaningful funding for the party," a Zapu official who attended the meeting said.

"Mbayiwa's abilities as treasurer-general will be tested at the coming elections as he's expected to raise funds for the 2018 election campaigns."

Dube, who now takes a less demanding position as a member of Zapu's national executive, could not be reached for comment.

Mbayiwa confirmed the development, but argued his predecessor could not be blamed for the party's financial troubles owing to the country's harsh economic climate.

"I am now the Zapu treasurer-general with effect from the day we held our meeting in Gweru. Also, the correct position is that Dube resigned voluntarily.

"He was not forced to step down, and in any case, if ever there was any failure on his part in so far as raising financial resources for the party, it was not of his own making. The blame lies squarely on our country's economic problems," Mbayiwa said.

"One cannot put blame on Dube for failing to get money for the party. He did all his best under the harsh and trying circumstances in the country."

Zapu has been limping from one financial crisis to the next, and was at one time evicted from its rented premises over outstanding rental payments. Its programmes have also been put on hold, with the election campaigns being the worst affected.

Recently, Zapu said it had finalised its candidate selection process, but could not roll out election campaigns owing to a financial squeeze.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zapu, #Out, #Treasurer

Comments

For sale is town house

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Brick moulding machine on sale

1seater sofa on sale

Mint polo on sale

Greenhouses and plastic

Mag rims on sale

Toyota hiace on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

26 mins ago | 398 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

30 mins ago | 146 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

38 mins ago | 168 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

40 mins ago | 454 Views

Mzembi arrested again

50 mins ago | 778 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

54 mins ago | 260 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

54 mins ago | 190 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

55 mins ago | 378 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

55 mins ago | 205 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

56 mins ago | 154 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2377 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1330 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

5 hrs ago | 3052 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3487 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 741 Views

G40 stole party name?

6 hrs ago | 2820 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

6 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

6 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

6 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

6 hrs ago | 3600 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

7 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14371 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1771 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days