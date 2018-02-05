Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A LIGHTNING bolt struck seven family members, who were resting under a tree at their homestead in Mudzi, killing two while five of them, including two babies, sustained injuries last Saturday.

Rejoice Mazhowe (17) and Monalisa Masimo (12) under Chief Goronga in Mudzi died on their way to Kotwa Hospital, while Shupikai Bhande (38), Nyarai Finiyasi (26), Memory Mutumba (26) Talent Masimo (10 months) and Wisdom Bhande (seven months) were admitted and reportedly in a stable condition.

Mashonaland East province acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

"I urge people not to seek shelter under trees while it is raining," he said.

It is reported that on Saturday at around 3pm, the seven were under a tree when the bolt of lightning struck. Fellow villagers rushed to the scene and ferried the seven to hospital.

But on the way to hospital, two died while the other five, who sustained moderate to serious burns, were admitted at Kotwa Hospital.

Post-mortems carried out indicated that the two had died from the lightning strike.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Kensington sofa for sale

Underground water finder (surveying)

Mint polo on sale

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Room to share available

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

Speakers on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

45 mins ago | 812 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

50 mins ago | 282 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

58 mins ago | 292 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

60 mins ago | 720 Views

Mzembi arrested again

1 hr ago | 1107 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

1 hr ago | 474 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2807 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1510 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

5 hrs ago | 3176 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3608 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

G40 stole party name?

7 hrs ago | 2863 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

7 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

7 hrs ago | 3453 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

7 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

7 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

7 hrs ago | 3733 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zapu treasurer forced out

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

7 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14450 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1780 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days