Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Government should act decisively against aspiring Members of Parliament and councillors whose areas become political violence hotspots and those who may have a hand in sponsoring intolerance to gain political mileage.

In an interview yesterday, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, said to curb incidents of political violence, those who aspire to hold political office must be held to account whenever violence is recorded in their areas.

He said politicians who fail to charm the electorate tend to use force to gain political relevance.

Rtd Col Dube called for tolerance across the political divide saying politicians who sponsor violence are cowards who cannot convince the electorate on their policies.

"I believe violence is sponsored by those people who cannot convince people in their constituencies and they end up resorting to violence. When you cannot convince the people, you end up trying to use violence to force people to vote for you," he said.

"Those who are used to cause political violence are used like mercenaries. They are hired by candidates to further their interests. If candidates are strictly told that if there is violence in the constituencies they will be held responsible, we won't have incidents of political violence."

Rtd Col Dube said it was highly unlikely that members of the public would be involved in political violence if they were not being paid for it.

He said his committee is satisfied with how Government is dealing with incidents of political violence following the arrest of two people over violence in Harare at a rally addressed by former Vice President and leader of National People's Party Dr Joice Mujuru.

Zanu-PF has distanced itself from perpetrators of violence while Government has declared zero tolerance towards political intolerance.

Rtd Col Dube said the arrest of the culprits has given confidence to his committee that Government abhors political violence.

He said his committee was only going to act if there was no action from law enforcement agents.

"The fact that culprits have been arrested is satisfactory, the law has taken its course," Rtd Col Dube said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Greenhouses and plastic

Cotton tights for kids on sale

Underground water finder (surveying)

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

1seater sofa on sale

2 roomed house for sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

4pierce elephant sofas


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

25 mins ago | 380 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

30 mins ago | 142 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

38 mins ago | 164 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

40 mins ago | 448 Views

Mzembi arrested again

50 mins ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

53 mins ago | 256 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

54 mins ago | 187 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

54 mins ago | 375 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

55 mins ago | 201 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

55 mins ago | 152 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2364 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1326 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

5 hrs ago | 3047 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3481 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

G40 stole party name?

6 hrs ago | 2820 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

6 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

6 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

6 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

6 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

6 hrs ago | 3595 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zapu treasurer forced out

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

7 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14369 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1770 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days