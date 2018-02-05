Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF's aspiring Buhera South MP Ngonidzashe Mudekunye's personal driver escaped death by a whisker at the weekend, after he was allegedly attacked by incumbent legislator Joseph Chinotimba's loyalists.John Mudani was reportedly targeted after transporting war veterans who had been at a rally in Buhera South, which was also attended by Zanu-PF Manicaland chairman Mike Madiro and Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa.This incident came after Buhera-based war veterans, through their chairman, Nelson Mahamba, recently wrote to the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Manicaland chairman, Gift Kagweda, calling for the expulsion of Chinotimba for allegedly "still exhibiting divisive G40 traits."A Zanu-PF official said Mudani was attacked around 8pm between Nemadziwa and Gonora shops in ward 29 in Nemadziwa village."He had a hand axe thrown at him, hitting him on the neck resulting in him losing control of the vehicle,'' said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals."Chinotimba has been addressing people in the constituency denouncing some war veterans. He recently addressed his supporters at Chapanduka and Nemadziwa discrediting some war veterans. If the situation is not addressed, there is going to be war.''However, Chinotimba denied the allegations saying he was not aware of the alleged incident."That is rubbish. It's the first time I am hearing this and I don't want war veterans to be threatened. Why should I send people to assault someone? Who are the war veterans who said I did that, so that I can deal with them? That is nonsense,'' he said."War veterans are my people and why should I assault them? These are people who just want to tarnish my image.''Mudekunye yesterday confirmed the incident before referring all questions to the police.He also denied allegations of bribing some war veterans in Buhera."I can confirm the incident, but you get in touch with the police and I have never bribed anyone," he said.Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa was not available for comment.