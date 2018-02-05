Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF's aspiring Buhera South MP Ngonidzashe Mudekunye's personal driver escaped death by a whisker at the weekend, after he was allegedly attacked by incumbent legislator Joseph Chinotimba's loyalists.

John Mudani was reportedly targeted after transporting war veterans who had been at a rally in Buhera South, which was also attended by Zanu-PF Manicaland chairman Mike Madiro and Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

This incident came after Buhera-based war veterans, through their chairman, Nelson Mahamba, recently wrote to the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Manicaland chairman, Gift Kagweda, calling for the expulsion of Chinotimba for allegedly "still exhibiting divisive G40 traits."

A Zanu-PF official said Mudani was attacked around 8pm between Nemadziwa and Gonora shops in ward 29 in Nemadziwa village.

"He had a hand axe thrown at him, hitting him on the neck resulting in him losing control of the vehicle,'' said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals.

"Chinotimba has been addressing people in the constituency denouncing some war veterans. He recently addressed his supporters at Chapanduka and Nemadziwa discrediting some war veterans. If the situation is not addressed, there is going to be war.''

However, Chinotimba denied the allegations saying he was not aware of the alleged incident.

"That is rubbish. It's the first time I am hearing this and I don't want war veterans to be threatened. Why should I send people to assault someone? Who are the war veterans who said I did that, so that I can deal with them? That is nonsense,'' he said.

"War veterans are my people and why should I assault them? These are people who just want to tarnish my image.''

Mudekunye yesterday confirmed the incident before referring all questions to the police.

He also denied allegations of bribing some war veterans in Buhera.

"I can confirm the incident, but you get in touch with the police and I have never bribed anyone," he said.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa was not available for comment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Greenhouses and plastic

Cotton tights for kids on sale

Underground water finder (surveying)

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

1seater sofa on sale

2 roomed house for sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

4pierce elephant sofas


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

25 mins ago | 376 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

30 mins ago | 141 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

38 mins ago | 164 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

40 mins ago | 446 Views

Mzembi arrested again

50 mins ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

53 mins ago | 256 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

54 mins ago | 187 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

54 mins ago | 375 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

55 mins ago | 200 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

55 mins ago | 152 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2363 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 908 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1326 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

5 hrs ago | 3047 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3480 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

G40 stole party name?

6 hrs ago | 2820 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

6 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

6 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

6 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

6 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

6 hrs ago | 3594 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zapu treasurer forced out

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

7 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14369 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1770 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days