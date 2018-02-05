Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

by Staff reporter
FORMER Vice-President and People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate Joice Mujuru (pictured) has refuted reports that she had sealed an electoral party with the newly-formed New Patriotic Front (NPF) fronted by exiled Zanu-PF G40 members.

PRC deputy chairperson Samuel Sipepa Nkomo yesterday told Southern Eye that Mujuru's recent private visit to former President Robert Mugabe's residence had triggered speculation that she was on the verge of hammering out a coalition pact with the Mugabes ahead of this year's general elections.

"There is just no way we (PRC) are working or going to work with Mugabe or this NPF. Mujuru went there in her personal capacity, not representing the PRC. The fact that she went to meet Mugabe does not mean that there is some grain of truth that we are therefore working with the Mugabes or planning to work with the Mugabes," he said.

Mujuru visited Mugabe last week where the former leader reportedly proffered his apologies for expelling her from government when she was his deputy. The visit was followed by the unveiling of the NPF reportedly fronted by G40 members, triggering speculation of some underground movements to cut some unity pact ahead of the elections.

Sipepa Nkomo, who is also Mujuru's deputy in the National People's Party (NPP), said the PRC was open to any election deal with opposition parties, but not Mugabe, his family members or NPF members.

The PRC is a coalition of the NPP, the Lucia Matibenga-led PDP, Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde) led by Farai Mbira and the Democratic Assembly for Reform and Empowerment (Dare), whose leader is Gilbert Dzikiti.

"Currently, the PRC brings together four opposition parties and if any other opposition party approaches us, and expresses interest in joining us, we will consider that request. But what I can tell you is that if Zanu-PF and NPF approach us, the answer is no. We will not accept such a request in as much as we will reject working with Mugabe."

Reports say the mooted NPF is the brainchild of exiled G40 kingpins — former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo, former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and former Indigenisation and Youth minister Patrick Zhuwao, who fled the country during the November coup that resulted in Mugabe stepping down.

The NPF has since petitioned the African Union and Southern African Development Community to shun President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Source - newsday

