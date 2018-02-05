Axe falls on Zec officials

News / National

by Staff reporter

The surprise resignation of Rita Makarau from Zec is emerging to be part of an unraveling purge that will see more officials being pushed out of the elections management body ahead of this year's elections.Constance Chigwamba, Zec's chief elections officer who could not be reached for comment yesterday, is the next in line of fire after the commission's board unanimously resolved recently to have her recalled.More to follow..