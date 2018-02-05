MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T secretary for information and publicity Mr Obert Gutu faces disciplinary action from the opposition party for allegedly defying the party position to reserve Harare East constituency for Mr Tendai Biti, an MDC Alliance member who represents the interests of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).Mr Gutu has been in the eye of a political storm after he recently announced that he intends to contest for a parliamentary seat in Harare East.The opposition party spokesperson has allegedly been circulating campaign messages on social media platforms to support his stated ambition.