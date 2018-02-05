Latest News Editor's Choice


G40 stole party name?

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
The rogue G40 cabal, which was ousted in the ruling Zanu-PF party last year through Operation Restore Legacy and is trying to regroup as an opposition party, has stolen the name "New Patriotic Front", it has emerged.

The name belongs to a party led by Engineer Tendai Munyanduri, who last month rebranded his Progressive and Innovative Movement of Zimbabwe (PIMZ) and wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on January 23, advising of the change of name to the New Patriotic Front.

In letters seen by The Herald, Eng Munyanduri also wrote to stakeholders announcing the change of the name.

Source - the herald
