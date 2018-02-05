Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Movement for Democratic Change on Wednesday said the party's ailing leader Morgan Tsvangirai has with "effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President."In a statement Tsvangirai's Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said:"President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of the party by operation of the Constitution until the President's return."This is in light of the President's absence and that of the two other vice Presidents who are both in South Africa. VP Chamisa also continues in his assigned duties as the acting chairperson of the MDC Alliance."On Tuesday (yesterday) there were reports that Tsvangirai, who is suffering from cancer of the colon, was in a critical condition in a hospital in neighbouring South Africa.MDC-T supporters were told to brace for the worst.