Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

News / National

by Staff reporetr

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (Bupra) has petitioned Local government minister July Moyo, demanding that action be taken against town clerk Christopher Dube, director of engineering Simela Dube and former local government ministry permanent secretary George Mlilo over allegations of corruption in the city.Bupra, through its legal representative - Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers - this week said they wanted an investigation on the reasons why the recommendations of the local authority's internal audit findings of June 18, 2015 were not implemented.The recommendations by the ministry, then headed by exiled Saviour Kasukuwere, called for Simela Dube to be charged and the dismissal of deputy mayor Gift Banda, who was reinstated late last year by the courts after he spent over a year on suspension."Surprisingly, Bulawayo City town clerk has failed to implement the findings of the two reports and did not even defend litigation against council by Banda and then permanent secretary Mlilo," reads the letter in part.The residents insisted that if the minister fails to take action on the matter, they will be forced to use the litigation route."We request that this corporate incest be investigated and the wrongs remedied as soon as possible, failure to which we approach the courts for declaratory orders compelling yourselves and other relevant authorities to act as per your statutory mandates,"The residents further alleged that the mentioned officials have captured the city."We therefore request that you urgently investigate Mlilo, Simela Dube, Christopher Dube, Khanyisile Investments and other members of the corrupt cabal, who have captured the city of Bulawayo for their selfish profiteering schemes at the expense of service delivery," reads the letter.The residents have also appealed to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to investigate the matter as the graft body has continued to be flooded with corruption reports from the second largest city due to a renewed hope of tackling such activities under the new dispensation.The latest move comes after the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) raised the dust last year on the matter. Despite their call, no action was taken by central government till to date.Backing the latest move, AAG regional president Reginald Shoko said: "When the organisation started talking about these issues around corporate governance troubles at the local authority, some dismissed us as being after certain individuals and playing politics but as has been observed, it's actually challenges that need to be looked into by the relevant authorities. Corruption must be dealt with without favour."The residents, in their letter, noted that they were concerned that Mlilo did not defend Banda's litigation in exchange for mining claims, which were given to him at a meeting chaired by Banda and his subordinates.Town clerk Dube, through his company Belmac Investments, was last year awarded mining claims located in the council-owned Aisleby Farm where he shares the claim with BDP Investments.However, mayor Martin Moyo — who was also shortlisted — lost out to Mlilo and Mngane Ncube, who jointly won the claims at Good Hope Farm.The letter further reads: "In the same meeting the town clerk, Dube was awarded mining claims by the same cabal in clear abuse of corporate governance principles."The allegations raised against Dube, Mlilo and Simela by the residents comes as Local Government minister Moyo is expected to pay a visit to the second largest city this Friday for the first time since he was appointed to head the ministry.The letter further alleges that Dube could not be charged on the basis that he is related to the former permanent secretary who was then rewarded by being given a mining claim in the city.