Mzembi arrested again

by staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi is likely to miss his business trip after his passport was withheld by the state until February 16.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Mzembi applied for temporary release of his passport on Monday indicating that he was going to return it to the clerk of court on his return from South Africa on February 19.

But magistrate, Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa, said she will deliver her ruling on the application on February 16 after the state, led by Michael Reza, challenged the application.

The prosecutor applied to say he wanted to tender a written response to the application.

Reza also submitted that there was new evidence linking Mzembi to the criminal abuse of duty charge he is facing which saw the state losing $1 million.

When he showed up at Rotten Row Magistrate court, Mzembi was in the company of his lawyer Job Sikhala and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers who said they were going to hand him over to the police after court proceedings.

Mzembi is one of former President Robert Mugabe's favourite ministers arrested so far as the dragnet closes in on G40 members.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Mzembi, #Arrested, #G40

