Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
A close ally of businessman James Makamba has indicated that the businessman will contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections in rural Mt Darwin South constituency in Mashonaland Central province, NewZimbabwe.com has reported.

Makamba ended his 12 years of self-imposed exile after the coup engineered by President Emmerson Mangagwa. He will battle it out with two ZBC senior reporters, Tendai Munengwa and Andrew Neshamba, who have both gone on leave to prepare their campaign strategies.

The ruling party's youth national political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu has also thrown his hat into the ring.

Mount Darwin South was last represented in parliament by former Zanu PF national political commissar and cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere whose whereabouts are unknown since the military coup last November.

It has been difficult to get hold of Makamba but his close ally told this publication that the ground work has already begun in the constituency and the official announcement is "coming soon".

Makamba returned to the country after more than 10 years in self-imposed exile.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Makamba, #Zanu-PF,

Comments

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Speakers on sale

Cars

Irrigation services

Building construction and renovations

Greenhouses and plastic

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Benz watch on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

32 mins ago | 552 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

37 mins ago | 199 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

45 mins ago | 207 Views

Mzembi arrested again

57 mins ago | 900 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2515 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 963 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1389 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

5 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

5 hrs ago | 3088 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3532 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

G40 stole party name?

6 hrs ago | 2838 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

6 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

6 hrs ago | 3409 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

6 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

6 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

7 hrs ago | 3658 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1093 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

7 hrs ago | 989 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

7 hrs ago | 610 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

7 hrs ago | 653 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 745 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zapu treasurer forced out

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

7 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14396 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1777 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days