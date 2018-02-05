Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

News / National

by Staff reporter

A close ally of businessman James Makamba has indicated that the businessman will contest in Zanu-PF's primary elections in rural Mt Darwin South constituency in Mashonaland Central province, NewZimbabwe.com has reported.Makamba ended his 12 years of self-imposed exile after the coup engineered by President Emmerson Mangagwa. He will battle it out with two ZBC senior reporters, Tendai Munengwa and Andrew Neshamba, who have both gone on leave to prepare their campaign strategies.The ruling party's youth national political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu has also thrown his hat into the ring.Mount Darwin South was last represented in parliament by former Zanu PF national political commissar and cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere whose whereabouts are unknown since the military coup last November.It has been difficult to get hold of Makamba but his close ally told this publication that the ground work has already begun in the constituency and the official announcement is "coming soon".Makamba returned to the country after more than 10 years in self-imposed exile.