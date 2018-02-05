Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met the visiting Russian billionaire, Mr Dmitry Mazepin at the Munhumutapa offices in Harare this morning.Mr Mazepin owns a mineral fertiliser company, Uralchem and is also the Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Federal Property Fund.Speaking after the meeting, the billionaire said he is interested in partnering with Zimbabwe in the fertiliser manufacturing, agriculture and mining sectors.Mr Mazepin went on to meet the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mike Bimha as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Rtd. Lt. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo.The coming of the Russian billionaire is in response to the country's open trade policy pronounced by the new political leadership.