Fresh $1m charges for Mzembi

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Home Affairs minister, Walter Mzembi's application for a temporary release of his passport has been deferred after the State revealed that they want to press new charges against him.

The State, represented by Michael Reza, consented to a temporary release of the passport but later withdrew submitting that there was new evidence linking Mzembi to criminal activities amounting to US$1m.

The State revealed that they want to press new charges against Mzembi.

Mzembi's lawyer, Job Sikhala, prayed the State submit substantial evidence on the laid allegations.

Presiding magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa remanded the matter to February 16 for ruling.

Mzembi, who is on out on US$400 bail, was ordered to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions on a pending corruption and abuse of office matter before the courts.

He approached Harare magistrates Court requesting for a temporary release of his passport highlighting that he wants to attend to business meetings in South Africa.

Source - hmetro

