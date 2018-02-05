Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ Department of Sociology says Grace Mugabe PhD is fake

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe's Department of Sociology has broken silence concerning the awarding of former First Lady Grace Mugabe's doctorate degree saying the qualification was fake and earned without the department's knowledge and involvement.

The department has since engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who have since written to UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura compelling him to revoke the doctorate degree and nullify it immediately as well as making a public statement concerning the revocation.

The Sociology Department Board has said the awarding of the degree constitutes academic corruption and criminal abuse of office in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) on the part of anyone implicated in awarding the degree at the University.

Grace graduated in 2014 and the University contravened its normal practice of not publishing her 226-page thesis, entitled "The changing social structure and functions of the family: The case of children's homes in Zimbabwe".

The thesis was only published last month under the name Ntombizodwa Grace Marufu.

In the letter, the department cites, the fraudulent awarding of the doctorate degree, threats to members of the sociology department and appointment of substantive chair of the department.

Prof Nyagura has been given seven days to respond to the issues, failure of which the department would approach the courts of law for appropriate recourse.

"The candidate earned the degree without the knowledge or involvement of the Sociology Department Board, from the application, acceptance, supervision, examination, to the awarding of the degree.

"The Sociology Department Board has never approved anything in respect of the candidate's research or thesis.

"The members of Sociology Department Board were shocked at the news that the candidate was awarded the degree by the sociology department," reads the letter of demand to Prof Nyagura.

The Sociology Department Board said the requisite procedures were not followed and there was complete disregard of University rules, processes and procedures.

"The candidate was therefore not subject to the processes, conditions and standards demanded of all other doctoral candidates within the Department and indeed within the University.

". . . the Sociology Department Board was not privy to these acts of omissions and commissions, save for the Acting Chairperson of the Board, Professor C (Claude) Mararike, who was apparently the candidate's supervisor," the letter of demand reads.

The Sociology Department Board also claims that the quality of the final product was not controlled by qualified professionals "if at all research was conducted to warrant conferment of such a degree."

Prof Nyagura is also accused of appointing Prof Mararike as the acting Chairperson of the Sociology Department Board when he (Prof Mararike) is on a temporary contract with the University.

The Sociology Department Board said the appointment was in breach of sections 4.2 and 4.7 of Ordinance No. 25 of the University of Zimbabwe in that no consultation with members of the Sociology Department Board was ever done.

Members of Sociology Board claims that Prof Nyagura called a meeting in which he threatened members of the Sociology Board for raising complaints.

"This constitutes abuse of office and silencing members of the Board from complaining on developments within the Department, and this is a violation of their Chapter 4 rights including, but not limited to, their rights to academic freedom in terms of section 61(1)(c) and to administrative justice in terms of section 68 of the Constitution.

The Sociology Department Board demands that Prof Nyagura also retracts threats and acts of intimidation directed to the members of the Sociology Department Board in writing.

Prof Nyagura, the Sociology Department Board, is also required to appoint a substantive Chair of the Sociology Department Board.

Prof Nyagura is still to respond to the letter of demand.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Grace_Mugabe, #PhD, #Fake

Comments

2 bedroom cottage to let

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Underground water finder (surveying)

Accommodation

House to share

Speakers on sale

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

1seater sofa on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

75 political parties to contest in Zimbabwe's 2018 elections

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa's administration cements its stranglehold on key State institutions

5 hrs ago | 606 Views

Fresh $1m charges for Mzembi

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint his deputy CJ soon

5 hrs ago | 571 Views

Over 2500 prisoners to be freed

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Unilever Zimbabwe set for a rebound

8 hrs ago | 2454 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa brags about Supa Mandiwanzira

8 hrs ago | 2306 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa planting fish at Siyalima farm

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa launches A1 farm model

10 hrs ago | 2514 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa says G40 is meeting in Cape Town South Africa

11 hrs ago | 6294 Views

ZEC's long road to BVR success

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

2018 Elections - Who will take the front seat?

11 hrs ago | 1326 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF has no vision, says Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

12 hrs ago | 5847 Views

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

12 hrs ago | 1352 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

13 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

13 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Mzembi arrested again

13 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

13 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

13 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

13 hrs ago | 9405 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

14 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

14 hrs ago | 3951 Views

Mwonzora under fire

14 hrs ago | 3844 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

17 hrs ago | 4980 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

17 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

18 hrs ago | 4919 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

18 hrs ago | 884 Views

G40 stole party name?

18 hrs ago | 3442 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

18 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

18 hrs ago | 4403 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

18 hrs ago | 2694 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

18 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

18 hrs ago | 4643 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

19 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 1428 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

19 hrs ago | 520 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

19 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

19 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

19 hrs ago | 871 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

19 hrs ago | 818 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

19 hrs ago | 441 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

19 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

19 hrs ago | 343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days