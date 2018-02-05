Zimbabwe fails to capture $3bn energy FDI

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe failed to attract foreign direct investment into its energy sector between 2016 and 2017, despite its regional peers attracting US$3 billion during the same period, the Zimbabwe Energy Council has said.It said harsh economic policies and a flawed tariff regime had dissuaded investment into the country.In a power sector report released last week, ZEC said even Chinese investors, seen as the country's closest allies, had ditched Harare.ZEC chairman, Amiel Matindike said in an analysis of the industry that FDI into Zimbabwe had been hampered by the country's high risk profile which forced investors to ground big and small deals.