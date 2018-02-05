Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Russian fertilizer billionaire Dmitry Mazepin arrived in Harare on Tuesday afternoon to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe's agro-chemical sector, the latest mogul to peek into the country as President Emmerson Mnangagwa actively courts foreign capital.Mazepin is one of Russian's richest businessman.Mazepin was among those that attended the World Economic Forum in Davos.Uralchem see s a godsend for Zimbabwe, which is desperate to solve perennial fertilizer shortages.