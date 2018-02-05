Latest News Editor's Choice


Hubby killer attacks mother

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A Masvingo woman, who is facing murder charges for killing her husband in cold blood and is out on bail, last week pounded her mother with a pestle and left her for dead.

Mavis Madenga (34) of Mushayi Village under Chief Mugabe allegedly struck Ms Rosemary Kutadza (52) accusing her of neglecting her. Ms Kutadza was rushed to Morgenster Mission Hospital where she was transferred to Masvingo General Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She is in critical condition.

Madenga's brazen attack on her mother comes hardly a year after she was arrested and arraigned before the courts for allegedly axing her husband Joseph Marisa to death before setting his body on fire.

According to close relatives, Marisa had a long-standing dispute with Madenga over the latter's alleged infidelity, which resulted in several altercations between the couple, one of which ended with the death of the husband.

Madenga subsequently appeared in court for allegedly murdering Marisa and was out on bail when she turned on her mother on Friday last week. Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said Madenga will appear in court charged with attempted murder after trying to kill her mother.

"I have received a report of attempted murder involving a woman and her mother. The daughter accused the mother of neglecting her," said Insp Mazula.

She said on the day in question at around 8.30pm, Kutadza was at home together with Madenga and two teenage children. One of the children went to visit some friends at a house nearby. Police said the child was alerted by a noise coming from the direction of their home prompting him to investigate.

When he arrive he found Madenga outside the house holding a pestle. He allegedly asked her what was happening and she told him that she had killed her mother using the pestle.

The teenager entered the house and found Ms Kutadza lying in a pool of blood groaning. Ms Kutadza was then rushed to Morgenster Hospital before being transferred to Masvingo General Hospital for specialist attention. A report was made to the police leading to Madenga's arrest.
Source - herald

