Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said it drew down as much as $1,1 billion from nostro stabilisation facilities last year extended by the Afreximbank as it sought to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

This sustained the financing of critical imports such as fuel, electricity, medicines, fertilisers, cash imports and raw materials, RBZ governor John Mangudya said yesterday. Zimbabwe is facing a critical shortage of foreign currency as imports continue outweighing exports.

The country has also not been receiving significant foreign direct investment – a major source of hard currency in a dollarised economy like Zimbabwe. The shortage of the US dollar, the country's major trading currency, has spawned significant exchange rate disparities with other forms of currencies, mainly the bond notes.

"Draw-downs from these facilities together with the utilisation of bond notes in an amount of $290 million as at end December 2017 went a long way to stabilise shortages of cash in the country. The worst could have happened especially in September 2017 had it not been for the positive impact of the nostro stabilisation facilities on the economy," Dr Mangudya said in the 2018 Monetary Policy Statement yesterday.

Zimbabwe experienced massive price increases in September triggered by unsubstantiated reports that there was a looming price hike and widespread shortage of basic commodities.

The reports also alleged the RBZ had released huge amounts of bond notes to mop up the US dollars. As a result, there was panic buying, which also caused some shortages.

Dr Mangudya said many companies involved in production of food products, packaging, fertilisers, agrochemicals and fuel distribution benefited from the facilities. Meanwhile, Dr Mangudya said the central bank has continued to use Aftrades as its lender of last resort window for promoting interbank finance facility.

The Aftrades facility, which was established in 2015 at a limit of $200 million, has helped alleviating liquidity shortages and will run for another two years until February 2019.

Total trades amounted to $399,5 million in 2017. Dr Mangudya also said $165 million had been raised through Savings Bonds, which was introduced in September last year to mop up excess liquidity in the market and to provide investors with a platform for increasing savings within the country.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

Gmb lodge

1seater sofa on sale

Benz watch on sale

Kensington sofa for sale

Speakers on sale

Cars


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

37 mins ago | 424 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

1 hr ago | 811 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 277 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6663 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

4 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6737 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

7 hrs ago | 4199 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2922 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3063 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1160 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 721 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 762 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 847 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 505 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days