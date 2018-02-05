Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO mayor Martin Moyo has warned that service delivery in the city would soon grind to a halt, due to lack of funding as council was owed in excess of $172,6 million in unpaid rates.

Moyo told Southern Eye at the launch of the city's rapid results approach meeting yesterday that the local authority was struggling to meet its obligations due to a financial squeeze.

"We would be in a better position as council if residents paid their rates. We are aware that people are wailing given the state of our economy, but council is the people, and if they want us to provide better services they have to pay for them.
"They cannot complain about the poor state of roads, flowing sewerage, poor street lighting, among other services which we provide," he said.

Moyo urged residents to take advantage of the flexible payment plans that council introduced at the beginning of the year.

"Residents must approach council offices and talk to us over payment plans where defaulters will be expected bring their current bills and present a plausible payment plan," he said.

He said they hoped the new government will ensure economic revival that will positively impact on council activities.

"We hope that our industry will be revived in the new political dispensation and residents will find employment and in turn be able to pay their debts for the smooth running of the local authority.

Source - newsday
More on: #BCC, #Bulawayo, #HAlt

Comments

