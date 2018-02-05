Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A MUTARE-BASED Christ Embassy Church pastor's wife survived three gun bullets that were pumped into her body by two armed robbers who stormed their house in the eastern border city.

The two unknown assailants, who are still at large, had demanded cash from Pastor Kelly Rwodzi's wife, Mildred.

Police sources told NewsDay yesterday that the pastor was a well-known diamond dealer before he became a
cleric.

The shooting reportedly took place on February 3 when Mildred was sitting in the dining room with her three children after returning from a church service.

At around 7pm, the two assailants suddenly opened the outside door, which was not locked, and stormed into the complainant's house.

They were brandishing guns and demanded cash before they forced the occupants to lie down and tied their hands with black propylene strings.

The suspects were wearing black woollen masks, black hooded jackets and green worksuit bottoms with reflector strips.

One of the suspects force-marched the complainant into her bedroom and demanded money, while threatening to kill her.

The complainant insisted she had no money.

According to police sources, the suspects fired three shots at the complainant, who sustained a deep wound on the left thigh and minor wounds on the knees, the left eye and forehead.

The suspects then searched one of the complainant's handbags and stole $200 and also grabbed a black HP-250 laptop before fleeing.

According to the statement, Kelly arrived home a few minutes later from church and rushed his wife to a private hospital, where she is recovering.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa was not available for comment yesterday.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Pastor, #Wife, #Gun

Comments

For sale is i phone6

Building construction and renovations

Speakers on sale

Room to share available

House to share

Rolex watch for sale

Gmb lodge

Gmb lodge


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 207 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

1 hr ago | 692 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 242 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

1 hr ago | 220 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

1 hr ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6376 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

3 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6600 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

7 hrs ago | 4167 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2902 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 618 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1149 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe fails to capture $3bn energy FDI

7 hrs ago | 210 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days