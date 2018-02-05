Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MUTARE-BASED Christ Embassy Church pastor's wife survived three gun bullets that were pumped into her body by two armed robbers who stormed their house in the eastern border city.The two unknown assailants, who are still at large, had demanded cash from Pastor Kelly Rwodzi's wife, Mildred.Police sources told NewsDay yesterday that the pastor was a well-known diamond dealer before he became acleric.The shooting reportedly took place on February 3 when Mildred was sitting in the dining room with her three children after returning from a church service.At around 7pm, the two assailants suddenly opened the outside door, which was not locked, and stormed into the complainant's house.They were brandishing guns and demanded cash before they forced the occupants to lie down and tied their hands with black propylene strings.The suspects were wearing black woollen masks, black hooded jackets and green worksuit bottoms with reflector strips.One of the suspects force-marched the complainant into her bedroom and demanded money, while threatening to kill her.The complainant insisted she had no money.According to police sources, the suspects fired three shots at the complainant, who sustained a deep wound on the left thigh and minor wounds on the knees, the left eye and forehead.The suspects then searched one of the complainant's handbags and stole $200 and also grabbed a black HP-250 laptop before fleeing.According to the statement, Kelly arrived home a few minutes later from church and rushed his wife to a private hospital, where she is recovering.Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa was not available for comment yesterday.