Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Bikita South legislator Jeppy Jaboon appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday facing assault charges after he allegedly teamed up with Charles Mungoshi Junior and Munyaradzi Shoko to attack businessman-cum-musician Energy Mutodi at the height of Zanu-PF factional fights in August last year.

Jaboon (45) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to February 28 on free bail.

The State alleges that on August 25 last year, Jaboon in the company of Shoko and Mungoshi Jr, stormed a Harare hotel where Mutodi was booked and accused him of posting politically offensive messages on his Facebook wall.

Tempers flared and in the ensuing mayhem, the accused allegedly assaulted Mutodi with clenched fists and tore his suit jacket before hotel security intervened and stopped the brawl.

Mutodi is considered a loyalist of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while Jaboon is a member of the ruling party's vanquished G40 cabal which was pushing for former First Lady Grace Mugabe to land the post of President ahead of Mnangagwa.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

For sale is i phone6

Building construction and renovations

Speakers on sale

Room to share available

House to share

Rolex watch for sale

Gmb lodge

Gmb lodge


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 206 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

1 hr ago | 691 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 242 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

1 hr ago | 220 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6375 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

3 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6599 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

7 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2902 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1149 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe fails to capture $3bn energy FDI

7 hrs ago | 210 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days