Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Bikita South legislator Jeppy Jaboon appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday facing assault charges after he allegedly teamed up with Charles Mungoshi Junior and Munyaradzi Shoko to attack businessman-cum-musician Energy Mutodi at the height of Zanu-PF factional fights in August last year.Jaboon (45) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to February 28 on free bail.The State alleges that on August 25 last year, Jaboon in the company of Shoko and Mungoshi Jr, stormed a Harare hotel where Mutodi was booked and accused him of posting politically offensive messages on his Facebook wall.Tempers flared and in the ensuing mayhem, the accused allegedly assaulted Mutodi with clenched fists and tore his suit jacket before hotel security intervened and stopped the brawl.Mutodi is considered a loyalist of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while Jaboon is a member of the ruling party's vanquished G40 cabal which was pushing for former First Lady Grace Mugabe to land the post of President ahead of Mnangagwa.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.