Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A MAN who allegedly killed four Gokwe sisters after torching a hut they were sleeping in, said he was not aware that there were people sleeping in the hut.

Dingilizwe Dube (39) of Gayela Village under Chief Madliwa's area in Nkayi district, told Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo on circuit in Gweru that the torching of the hut was meant to force his father-in-law to return home from South Africa.

Dube who was based in South Africa together with his father-in-law, said the father-in-law had sent gangsters to extort money from him while demanding lobola.

He said while the father was demanding lobola, he was having problems with his wife so he wanted his father-in-law to return home and help resolve their differences.

Dube, who is facing four counts of murder, has pleaded not guilty and the trial continues today.

He said his father-in-law only identified as Mr Dlomo sent gangsters to extort money from him while demanding lobola.

"My father-in-law sent gangsters to harass me while I was in South Africa demanding lobola and I paid him R5 500. The gangsters also took my car, television set and a fridge," he said.

Dube said what infuriated him was that after paying such an amount and losing assets, his wife Privilege Dlomo (24) ran away from home on five occasions.

He said he wanted to burn down Mr Dlomo's homestead and kill his cattle to force him to come back home from South Africa to resolve his problems with his wife.

"I pre-planned burning my in-laws' hut for two days. On August 17, I drank brandy to gather courage and proceeded to their homestead. I went to the cattle pen and struck cattle with a machete," he said.

Dube said he proceeded to Mr Dlomo's bedroom, sprinkled petrol and then torched the hut.

He said he was burnt on the hand and ran away but was not aware that his wife's four sisters were in the hut.

"I went to Inyathi that night and was then called by my father who told me that disaster had struck the Dlomo family. It was not my intention to kill the siblings. I apologise to God and the Dlomo family for what I did," said Dube.

It is the State case that on August 17, Dube had an altercation with his in-laws, the Dlomos of Mkuze Village under Chief Mkoka in Gokwe South.

He then allegedly hatched a plan to kill them.

Dube allegedly acquired a machete and petrol and went to his in-laws' homestead at night.

He  allegedly sprinkled petrol on the bedroom hut in which Peculiar (4), Princess (13), Preference (15) and Progress (19) were sleeping and torched the hut.

The four siblings were all burnt to death.

After committing the crime, Dube allegedly proceeded to his in-laws' cattle pen and killed nine beasts using a machete.

He was allegedly seen earlier during the day carrying the fuel container.

Dube also dropped his hat and a miner's torch at the scene of the crime and the two items were identified as his by some villagers.

The machete allegedly used to kill the beasts was recovered by the police at his homestead.

Mr Samuel Pedzisayi appeared for the State.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Killer, #Sisters, #Speaks

Comments

Cars

Speakers on sale

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

2 bedroom cottage to let

Residential stands on sale

For sale is i phone6

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

Room to share available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

34 mins ago | 358 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

1 hr ago | 783 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 267 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 399 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

1 hr ago | 238 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

2 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6579 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

4 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6686 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

7 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2921 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1158 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 834 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 503 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days