Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
EPWORTH legislator Zalerah Makari (Zanu-PF) was on Tuesday reportedly pelted with stones and forced to abandon a Local Government ministry meeting she was addressing in the constituency.

Makari confirmed the incident yesterday and accused her Zanu-PF rivals of hiring a mob to assault and intimidate her so that she does not contest in the party's primary elections set to take place soon ahead of general elections later this year.

"If people have support, why resort to violence now? Why not just wait for primary elections and then we compete in a dignified and respectful manner without fighting each other. I thank God that I survived the attack," she said.

Makari claimed that the meeting had been organised for Local Government minister July Moyo so that he would address residents' concerns. "I have made a police report. They threw stones at me, chased after me and I thank the police for coming to my rescue."

She accused some party youth league leaders of allegedly inciting party activists to attack her. It is understood Kudakwashe Damson is reportedly eyeing the Epworth seat.

He could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Stones, #Meeting

Comments

Cars

Speakers on sale

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

2 bedroom cottage to let

Residential stands on sale

For sale is i phone6

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

Room to share available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

34 mins ago | 359 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

1 hr ago | 785 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 269 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

1 hr ago | 239 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6583 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

4 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6688 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

7 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2921 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 718 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 834 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 503 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days