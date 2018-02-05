Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has laughed off attempts by some expelled Zanu-PF members to form a political party to fight the revolutionary party in the next general elections, saying those behind such machinations were lost and misguided.He said Zanu-PF had encountered several challenges in its existence spanning over 50 years and was unfazed by those mooting such an idea.His remarks came in the wake of reports that some expelled Zanu-PF members led by Professor Jonathan Moyo, former First Lady Grace Mugabe and Dr Joice Mujuru were planning to form a party called New Patriotic Front.Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters and Vadzidzi VaJeso congregants at Centre Zimbabwe Africa High School built by Mudzidzi Wimbo at his shrine in Madziwa yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF renewed itself in November last year and was now focusing on improving people's livelihoods.President Mnangagwa met Mudzidzi Wimbo at the shrine before addressing the crowd.He said events of last year that saw Zanu-PF changing its leadership were necessary to refocus the party that had been hijacked by some counter-revolutionaries.The President said Zanu-PF would continue with its development programmes and would not be distracted by side-shows of some disgruntled elements who chose to isolate themselves from the majority.Mnangagwa urged Zanu-PF members to respect the constitution and the party's ideology.On the forthcoming general elections which he said were going to be held in the next four months, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would invite international observers because it had nothing to hide.He said the elections would be free, fair, transparent, and credible and violence free.President Mnangagwa briefed the gathering on his recent regional tour where he briefed his counterparts on Operation Restore Legacy and his engagements in Davos and at the African Union in Ethiopia.He said world leaders hailed Zimbabweans for executing Operation Restore Legacy in a peaceful manner and were ready to assist Zimbabwe to rebuild the economy.President Mnangagwa said Mashonaland Central was a Zanu-PF stronghold and was confident that the revolutionary party would win resoundingly.He donated $10 000 to Centre Zimbabwe Africa High School to finish construction work and also promised to donate 200 computers to the school and many other life changing projects that would benefit the school and the local community at large.President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Zanu-PF top hierarchy which included his two deputies General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Kembo Mohadi, national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, political commissar Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), other Politburo members and Government ministers.