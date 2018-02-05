Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has laughed off attempts by some expelled Zanu-PF members to form a political party to fight the revolutionary party in the next general elections, saying those behind such machinations were lost and misguided.

He said Zanu-PF had encountered several challenges in its existence spanning over 50 years and was unfazed by those mooting such an idea.

His remarks came in the wake of reports that some expelled Zanu-PF members led by Professor Jonathan Moyo, former First Lady Grace Mugabe and Dr Joice Mujuru were planning to form a party called New Patriotic Front.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters and Vadzidzi VaJeso congregants at Centre Zimbabwe Africa High School built by Mudzidzi Wimbo at his shrine in Madziwa yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF renewed itself in November last year and was now focusing on improving people's livelihoods.

President Mnangagwa met Mudzidzi Wimbo at the shrine before addressing the crowd.

He said events of last year that saw Zanu-PF changing its leadership were necessary to refocus the party that had been hijacked by some counter-revolutionaries.

The President said Zanu-PF would continue with its development programmes and would not be distracted by side-shows of some disgruntled elements who chose to isolate themselves from the majority.

Mnangagwa urged Zanu-PF members to respect the constitution and the party's ideology.

On the forthcoming general elections which he said were going to be held in the next four months, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would invite international observers because it had nothing to hide.

He said the elections would be free, fair, transparent, and credible and violence free.

President Mnangagwa briefed the gathering on his recent regional tour where he briefed his counterparts on Operation Restore Legacy and his engagements in Davos and at the African Union in Ethiopia.

He said world leaders hailed Zimbabweans for executing Operation Restore Legacy in a peaceful manner and were ready to assist Zimbabwe to rebuild the economy.

President Mnangagwa said Mashonaland Central was a Zanu-PF stronghold and was confident that the revolutionary party would win resoundingly.

He donated $10 000 to Centre Zimbabwe Africa High School to finish construction work and also promised to donate 200 computers to the school and many other life changing projects that would benefit the school and the local community at large.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Zanu-PF top hierarchy which included his two deputies General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Kembo Mohadi, national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, political commissar Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), other Politburo members and Government ministers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #G40, #Moyo

Comments

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Toyota hiace on sale

Free lander on sale

House to share

Mag rims on sale

Nissan blue bird on sale

Greenhouses and plastic

Cotton tights for kids on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

37 mins ago | 413 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

1 hr ago | 805 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 277 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6649 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

4 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6731 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

7 hrs ago | 4195 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2922 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1799 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1159 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 843 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days