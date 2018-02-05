G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

News / National

by Staff reporter

The General 40 (G40) faction is bidding to bring together former vice president Joice Mujuru and the MDC as part of its wider campaign to stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from winning this year's make-or-break elections whose dates are yet to be announced.Sources said Mujuru's appearance at the Cape Town 'workshop' was just as curious as Khupe and Mudzuri's presence as both the National People's Party (NPP) leader and MDC have previously snubbed the organizers of the same workshop - describing the gathering as lacking 'clear' objectives.