Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T's internal power struggle took a nasty turn Wednesday after the youth assembly came out guns blazing accusing three senior leaders of working to bring back ousted state president Robert Mugabe, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

Mugabe was ousted in military coup in November last year and was replaced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

With the MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, unwell, suffering from colon cancer top party leaders have been heckling over succession in a replay of Zanu PF's power struggles that culminated in Mugabe's inglorious exit after 37 years in power.

MDC-T youth assembly leader Happymore Chidziva, Wednesday, demanded a national executive meeting to deal with the "state of the party".

"The national youth assembly takes great exception at the recent conduct of the party's two vice presidents, Hon Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri together with the party's secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

"It is our understanding that the trio are currently in Cape Town South Africa attending a Coalition Building Workshop. Their participation at such forum directly violates a national council resolution which exclusively mandated the president (Tsvangirai) to deal with such issues," Chidziva said in a statement.

Tsvangirai, Chidziva said, has previously turned down a similar invite hence the trio's actions are in direct contravention of the party line and "also shows disdain for the party president who, in accordance with the national council decision had refused to associate with such exercises conducted by non- Zimbabweans and abroad."

"What is most disturbing is news filtering through that attempts are being made to bring back the discredited former President Robert Mugabe through the backdoor being pioneered through this process.

"The MDC Alliance is a lasting legacy endowed to us by the party president, and a great visionary, Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai," the statement said.

Chidziva was not holding back: "As the youth assembly it is our duty to defend this legacy and condemn with neither fear nor favour, any element bent on rubbishing this legacy, especially those who go against the agreed party position in pursuit of agendas that do not serve the interests of the party or the generality of Zimbabweans whom we serve."

Khupe and Mwonzora, in particular, are reportedly against the MDC Alliance cobbled by Tsvangirai and other fringe opposition leaders while another faction fronted by the other vice president Nelson Chamisa is seen as favouring the agreement.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Toyota hiace on sale

2 roomed house for sale

Irrigation services

2 bedroom cottage to let

Room to share available

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

Rolex watch for sale

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Photo sends chill in Mnangagwa's spine

25 mins ago | 790 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn mining investment inflows

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Cops fail to arrest man on wanted list at Mnangagwa rally

1 hr ago | 1022 Views

Commonwealth welcomes back The Gambia, Zimbabwe next

1 hr ago | 740 Views

Prosperity is a spiritual blessing

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Teachers union condemns continued abuse of pupils and school buses

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1363 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

3 hrs ago | 1421 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

3 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

4 hrs ago | 895 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 3518 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Students to get loans

5 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

5 hrs ago | 8481 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

5 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

5 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

6 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 7763 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

8 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 3115 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

9 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

9 hrs ago | 3237 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

9 hrs ago | 825 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

9 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

9 hrs ago | 659 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

9 hrs ago | 1252 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

9 hrs ago | 773 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

9 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

9 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

9 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

Madlela in death hoax

9 hrs ago | 825 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

9 hrs ago | 948 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

9 hrs ago | 2835 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

9 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days