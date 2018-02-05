Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Staff Reporter

#Mnangagwa's claim at a rally today that I am in #CapeTown is a lie & the rest of the nonsense he says based on that claim is equally false & smacks of a desperate #coup politician feeding on lies to peddle lies as is the modus operandi of his #CoupGovt. Shame! #VanoRevaNhema pic.twitter.com/gYCr94M2qi — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 7, 2018

Self-exiled former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has dismissed claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he is in Cape Town coalescing G40 cabal to topple ZANU PF.Addressing his first rally in Guruve yesterday Mnangagwa said that Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Dr Joice Mujuru met yesterday in the neighbouring South Africa to plan how to crash ZANU-PF in the looming elections.However, Moyo dismissed the claim via micro blogging Twitter saying, "Mnangagwa's claim at a rally today (yesterday) that l am in Cape Town is a lie & the rest of the nonsense he says based on that claim is equally false & smack of a desperate coup politician feeding on lies to peddle lies as is the modus operandi of his Coup Govt. Shame! VanoRevaNhema"Apparently Moyo's whereabouts remains a mystery ever since he skipped the boarder last year in fear of the Operation Restore Legacy.