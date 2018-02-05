News / National
Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit
In a statement at a press conference just held, Tsvangirai spokesman @luke_tambo, says there is a "the stampede in the cockpit" at the MDC-T and it is "disrespectful to the towering, edifice brand Tsvangirai that has inspired Zimbabweans over the years"
I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon.Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC - T— Obert Gutu (@GutuObert) February 8, 2018
I think that not the main question. The big question is: Who is running Tsvangirai's handle? Dude in ICU and can not afford the bore of Twitter. I suspect is either Luke or Nelson or one of these boys.— Tinamate (@Tinamate_Midzi) February 8, 2018
There's a clue here as to who is managing this account... https://t.co/AdAWMN51Ai— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) February 8, 2018
