Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

by Staff reporter

In a statement at a press conference just held, Tsvangirai spokesman @luke_tambo, says there is a "the stampede in the cockpit" at the MDC-T and it is "disrespectful to the towering, edifice brand Tsvangirai that has inspires Zimbabweans over the years" — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) February 8, 2018

I have just been authoritatively advised that Hon.Elias Mudzuri is still the Acting President of the MDC - T — Obert Gutu (@GutuObert) February 8, 2018

I think that not the main question. The big question is: Who is running Tsvangirai's handle? Dude in ICU and can not afford the bore of Twitter. I suspect is either Luke or Nelson or one of these boys. — Tinamate (@Tinamate_Midzi) February 8, 2018

There's a clue here as to who is managing this account... https://t.co/AdAWMN51Ai — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) February 8, 2018

