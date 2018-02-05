Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima Says the November 2017 Ordinary Level examination English Language Paper 2 results have been nullified following widespread cheating through social media.

It was validated during the marking of the paper.

The exam will be reset and candidates will have to rewrite on Friday 16 February from 1000hrs to 1200hrs.

All candidates are required to report to the 2017 exam centers for the exam.

Release of results put on hold

The release of the 2017 O-level exam results has been put on hold pending the finalisation of the re-writing and re-marking of the exams.

Students will not be required to pay exam fees and students are restricted from writing at other centres.

Cheating students banned

Those candidates caught cheating on the previous exam are banned from re-writing.

Minister Mavima said the decision was a painstaking one but is in the pursuit of maintaining the integrity of the national exams.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #O_level, #2017, #English

Comments

1seater sofa on sale

Northend house

Cottage to let

2 roomed house for sale

Rolex watch for sale

Building construction and renovations

2 bedroom cottage to let

Nissan blue bird on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 196 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

1 hr ago | 679 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 235 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

1 hr ago | 217 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

1 hr ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

3 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6587 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

7 hrs ago | 4163 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2898 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 470 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1148 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 737 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe fails to capture $3bn energy FDI

7 hrs ago | 210 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days