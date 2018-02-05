Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

News / National

by Staff reporter

An extraordinary Zanu-PF politburo meeting is underway at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday as the ruling party prepares for the harmonised elections that are due in a few months time.Deliberations according to the agenda are focusing on the party manifesto and the party regalia.The party's National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri is expected to present two reports regarding the two issues (manifesto and regalia).More details to follow...