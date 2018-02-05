News / National
G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara
2 hrs ago | Views
THE FORMER Zanu PF faction called G40, which was ousted from the ruling party by Lacoste faction led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has hinted on the people who might have abducted the human rights activist and journalist Itai Dzamara.
In a tweet with names TEAM G40 #New PatrioticFront the group said Dzamara may have been abducted by "Tichareva Mubaira, Liberty Shamhu, Owen Ziwanai Mazarura, Tendai Chinyani and Watson Marufu. The suspects used a white double cab Reg ABG 2862."
The hint poses a threat to all the Mnangagwa cabal who are in the verge of being exposed by the bitter rivals G40.
Source - Byo24News