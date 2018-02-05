Cops fail to arrest man on wanted list at Mnangagwa rally

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Guruve district reportedly failed to arrest Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro who is on police wanted list after obstructing the course of justice in Birkdale farm.Dutiro graced President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first rally at Siyalima farm in his constituency since his inauguration in November last year and was given a chance to chant a slogan to show his solidarity with the Lacoste as he was linked with G40 before.Apparently Dutiro is accused of teaming up illegal settlers who are being evicted by High court order at Tompson Maguduru's farm and ordered them not to budge on 16 January 2018.He is further accused of influencing the settlers to attack the messenger of court and police who had come to evict them.The case was opened at Mvurwi station under CR number 94/01/18, but the law maker was reported to be elusive to the police only to appear on ZANUPF rally shielding with the President.