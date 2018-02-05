Photo sends chill in Mnangagwa's spine

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday said G40 was meeting with Dr Joice Mujuru in Cape Town South Africa but it turns out the opposition coalition met in that country and there is no evidence that any members of G40 attended the event.Former Zanu-PF spin doctor Prof Jonathan Moyo also dismissed Mnangagwa's claims saying: "Mnangagwa's claim at a rally today (yesterday) that l am in Cape Town is a lie & the rest of the nonsense he says based on that claim is equally false & smack of a desperate coup politician feeding on lies to peddle lies as is the modus operandi of his Coup Govt. Shame! VanoRevaNhema."