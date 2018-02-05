Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Father kidnaps own baby

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A CHIPINGE man has been arrested by police for allegedly kidnapping his five months-old daughter in a bid to fix his estranged wife. The suspect, Johannes Maphosa, of Wess Farm, Peg 3 allegedly hatched a plan to snatch the baby from his estranged wife Elizabeth Mhlanga.

Chipinge district police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Blessing Kadzuraumera confirmed and said it occurred on February 1, at Naffaton Farm under Chief Mutema. Asst Insp Kadzuraumera said Maphosa was assisting police to locate the whereabouts of the baby.

"On the fateful day, Maphosa proceeded to Elizabeth Mhlanga's residence at Naffaton Farm and entered her bedroom without permission. The two are no longer living together after they separated over a domestic wrangle. Maphosa found Mhlanga sleeping and went on to pick up the baby and stormed out of the house.

"As he got out, he realised that Mhlanga had seen him and vanished into the maize fields. Mhlanga tried to go after him but to no avail. She decided to call for help from village neighbours, but no one came to help. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused," he said.

Asst Insp Kadzuraumera said the baby, Nyashadzashe Maphosa, is yet to be found. The suspect was still in police custody yesterday.

Source - manicapost
Most Popular In 7 Days