Hubby rapes wife

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A DANGAMVURA man who assaulted and went on to rape his wife following a misunderstanding over a phone password has been remanded in custody. Tendekai Kuture (32) appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makala last Thursday facing rape, physical abuse and unreasonable disposal of property charges. He denied all three charges and was remanded in custody to February 13 for trial.

Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted. Ms Makala advised him to apply for bail at the High Court in Harare since he was facing a Third Schedule offence. Allegations were that on November 1, 2017, Kuture asked the complainant to give him her phone password. His wife refused with the secret code resulting in a scuffle.

The suspect got angry and assaulted the complainant using a leather belt. The assault continued as the wife refused to divulge the phone password. After assaulting her, he asked if he could have sexual intercourse with her to which she refused. He then forcibly had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent. After raping her, Kuture took the cell phone and kept it. The following morning the complainant asked for her phone but he refused to give it to her. She went to work without her cell phone.

"While at work, she checked her bank account balance and noticed that out of the $392 which was previously in her FBC bank account, $225 was missing. She called Kuture and asked him on whether he had made any transactions and he admitted that he had transferred the money from bank to wallet using her phone and spent it.

"On November 3, the complainant returned home from work and  noticed that Kuture had also stolen her 42 inch Telefunken plasma television, Huawei tablet, Alcatel cell phone, Supersonic speaker and her passport," said Mr Karombe

The value of the stolen property is $974.
Source - manicapost

