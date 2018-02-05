Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Student confesses to practicing Satanism

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A FORM Two student at St Joseph's High (Rusape) has allegedly opened up on her involvement in suspected satanic acts rocking the school in which some possessed girls are fainting while others violently storm out of classes. Some of the students allegedly shout names of some teachers also fingered as architects of the unfolding macabre drama.

School head Mr Richard Chiome made the startling revelations during a heated meeting with restive parents of affected students who besieged the embattled school on Monday and district education officials led by the district schools inspector Mr Nathaniel Machini.

The meeting was sanctioned by the provincial education director Mr Edward Shumba after parents had complained against lack of seriousness on the part of the school and district education authorities in finding a lasting solution to the moral and energy sapping episode. As the heated meeting ensued, 10 students collapsed in full glare of all and sundry.

Parents and fellow students had a rude awakening as they tried to assist the affected girls, but to no avail. Mr Chiome, buckled under pressure from the parents, and let the cat out of the bag. He said the pupil (name withheld) confessed before Roman Catholic priests during a deliverance prayer session last Friday that she had some dolls, given to her by a relative in Vengere, which she allegedly uses in the luciferic weird world.

"Last week pupils only collapsed, and on Monday we all had assumed that this strange thing had come to pass. It started again on Friday with the girls collapsing and fainting. Some would run around the school yard and were uncontrollable. Quite a number of pupils were affected.

"We then took all the Form Two girls to the church so that the priests would pray for them. The priests later updated me that there was a girl who made a strange confession, which they divulged to me.

"They said the girl wanted to take something from home, and we then accompanied her there and she produced some dolls which she claimed had powers to instigate what is happening at this school.

"The girl stays with her grandfather, who barred us from taking the dolls. The grandfather told us that he will keep them and the pupil. We then returned to the school and are waiting for that parent to bring the pupil back to school. Today she did not come to school," explained Mr Chiome.

Another parent whose child is a best friend of that girl corroborated Mr Chiome's account. The parent revealed in the meeting the pupil in question allegedly gave her daughter a doll and on Sunday the grandfather knocked on their doors and collected it from them.

"My daughter is the best friend of this pupil, she gave her a doll and we never suspected anything since they are friends. We are now suspicious because my child collapsed on Friday, and on Sunday the girl's grandfather came to our house Silverbow demanding the doll back," said the parent.

This prompted more than 200 parents to storm the school again on Tuesday in the company of several pastors and prophets, demanding to be allowed to conduct cleansing prayer rituals. They sang and prayed whilst Roman Catholic priests laid hands on the pupils. Angry parents demanded that the pupil be expelled from the school to allow sanity to prevail.

However, some disagreed saying the girl needed deliverance and rehabilitation. Some students told The Manica Post that it could be true that the said doll girl was behind the mysterious happenings at the school. They said the girl was always loaded with cash, including the now elusive United States dollars, and she was so generous with it. Most Form Two girls envy to be closer to her due to her cash.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost

Comments

Speakers on sale

2 bedroom house to rent

For sale is i phone6

Cars

Free lander on sale

Gmb lodge

Irrigation services

2 bedroom cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

10 mins ago | 76 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

17 mins ago | 306 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

31 mins ago | 282 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

34 mins ago | 349 Views

Tenant steals landlord

40 mins ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

46 mins ago | 122 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1018 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2457 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6442 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1413 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2081 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9488 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 873 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days