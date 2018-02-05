Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-bank employee turns conman

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
WHAT is this that we hear about this other well known chap who was once in the banking industry?

Blabber thought the boy had learnt to work for his money over the years he was employed but given what has been going on in recent months, the opposite is true.

A few notes will help you realise the helpless moron I am blabbering about. He was once employed by this other bank whose name had something to do with monarchy or empire. The bank closed its doors to the public a few years ago.

The charlatan was lucky to secure another job with another local bank part of whose name has all the first three letters of the alphabet. It was not long before he was relieved of his duties.

His first name is the same with that of former American president's wife who contested is the presidential election but lost.

Word reaching Yours Truly is that the boy is conning unsuspecting clients who engage him in his new car sales business. A good number of people are regretting ever engaging him after losing considerable amounts of cash to this con artist. Blabber is aware that it will not be long before the long arm of law catches up with him.

Watch my space!

Boarding school becomes a little banana republic

Blabber was shocked to learn of a little banana republic that is fast emerging at this other popular, church related boarding school located somewhere along the highway to the capital. I mean that boarding school whose name has something to do with hair.

While the school is being run by a church that is known to be strict when it comes to moral ethics, Yours Truly is wondering how these four corrupt officials at the school are operating without anyone noticing.  Word reaching Yours Truly is that there are four employees at this institution who are each demanding 10 percent kickbacks from suppliers after each transaction.

One wonders what suppliers are gaining given that their demands relate to 40 percent of each transaction since they are four. In fact, Blabber is contemplating mentioning their names and transactions involved.

Once again, watch my space! The hairdresser at it again Dear reader, Blabber is neither malicious nor vexatious but like I have always said, it is the need to preserve the little that remains of our moral fabric that keeps me going.

You remember that other hair dresser who made headlines after she went head over hears with a barber who happened to be a workmate?

Yes, the one who ended up embroiled in STI issues with the poor barber? I hear she is at it again, this time with a different lover and different shenanigans.

Like I have said before, watch my space!

Source - manicapost
More on: #Conman, #Bank, #Employee

Comments

