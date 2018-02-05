Woman, lover engage in sex in view of teenage children

News / National

by Staff reporter

IN an incident that sounds more like a far-fetched soap opera plot than real life, a married woman from Nkankezi in Insiza district, Matabeleland South is facing arrest following revelations that she was allegedly having sex with a boyfriend in the presence of her three children aged 16, 13 and 8.It is reported that in the absence of her husband Patrick Chauke (47), Thembekile Ncube (36) was in the habit of inviting her boyfriend only identified as Dawu to her place and repeatedly engaged in sexual intercourse in the same room with their three children.Chauke is employed as a security guard in Bulawayo while his wife is a vendor at Nkankezi Business Centre.Ncube's lewd and lascivious exhibitions with her boyfriend were exposed by her eldest child who seemed to have been fed up by her shenanigans of leasing his father's sexual goodies to another man.Unbeknown to her (Ncube), their romp in the dead of night, the children would still be tuned into their sexual activities.After being alerted by his son, further investigations by Chauke revealed a shocking discovery of some used condoms under their matrimonial bed.Narrating to B-Metro, the larger than life story, Chauke who was in the company of his son said he tried to kill himself after he learnt that his wife has been abusing their children by allegedly having sex with her boyfriend in their presence."My whole world and life crumbled when my son told me that every weekend their mother was in the habit of inviting her boyfriend home and had sex with him in their presence. Initially, I didn't believe him until I discovered some used condoms in the house."When I confronted her (Ncube) she didn't show any remorse. She brazenly admitted to sleeping with her boyfriend for a while in the presence of our children. She actually bragged about it saying there was nothing I can do to her because she has a protection order put against me," said a heartbroken Chauke.He added: "She even threatened to report me to the police if I continued questioning her saying I was violating contents of the protection order which spells that I should not verbally and emotionally abuse her. I still cannot believe she did it. I don't know if I will ever be able to forgive her after I also discovered she even took some of my clothes and gave them to her boyfriend".A sobbing Chauke further said their children no longer wanted to stay with their mother because of her romantic relationships.Chauke who has since filed a report of child abuse against his wife at the Bulawayo Central Police Station under case Number IR1037/18 insisted that Ncube didn't only defile their matrimonial bed, but she had also proven that she was not a mother figure to their children."I have since opened a case of child abuse against her at the Bulawayo Central Police Station and the docket will be transferred to Filabusi for investigations. She is also threatening our son saying she wants to kill him for exposing her. As a result of the threats he is now afraid to go back to Nkankezi," said Chauke adding that he had on several occasions tried to seek help from traditional leaders in vain.Ncube's comment could not be sought as her mobile phone was unreachable by the time of going to print.