Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blood, juju in mubobobo ritual

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THEATRE of wizardry!

Mike Sibanda, a prophet from the Johane Masowe sect in Bhazha is a hero in the area because of his exploits during a cleansing ceremony that was also attended by this reporter.

A certain family in the village (name withheld to protect it from victimisation), employed the services of the prophet because  family members had died mysteriously.

Women were the worst affected because other than staring at death, they were sexually abused by the mystic creatures.

Before the exorcism a family member narrated what was happening to their household.

"I have been waking up with my privates  wet and sore as if I had indulged with a man yet I would not have done so.

This had really stressed me and going on for a long time," she said.

Dressed in his robes, Sibanda took centre stage as he recovered a stick resembling a  man's penis and a wooden carrier containing blood in it.

The stick was explained to be what was used for access to indulge with the women in their sleep.  The wooden carrier allegedly  brought about the mysterious deaths drawing blood from the home.

Sibanda claimed that the owner of the creatures was a close family member. After the ceremony, he told B-Metro that he had travelled around the country dealing with similar situations.

However, such operations tantamount to those of tsikamutandas have in the past been castigated by government and in some areas, chiefs have blocked these prophets on allegations of swindling villagers and causing mayhem.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Blood, #Juju, #Ritual

Comments

2 roomed house for sale

For sale is town house

2 bedroom cottage to let

Speakers on sale

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Brick moulding machine on sale

Accommodation

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

11 mins ago | 81 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

18 mins ago | 339 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

31 mins ago | 285 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

35 mins ago | 358 Views

Tenant steals landlord

41 mins ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

47 mins ago | 124 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1022 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2459 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 821 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1413 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9505 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 569 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 874 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days