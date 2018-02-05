Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Children pawned in bitter lobola disagreement

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Norah Lunga is refusing to hand over her grandchildren to their parents because their father has not paid lobola.

But their grandfather, Mandla Lunga wants them gone as soon as yesterday as such, the impasse has caused a rift in the family.

Out of frustration Mandla developed a habit of beating up Norah but it yielded nothing so he threw the children out.

Norah has since approached the courts to mediate over the situation at her home that has resulted in abuse.

"Lunga abuses my grandchildren and I.  He is always assaulting and shouting at us. He does not want to stay with these children.

"He chased away the 11 year-old boy and can the court kindly stop him from abusing the children?" she said.

Mandla did not deny the allegations but instead gave reasons as to why he had resorted to abuse.

"She is refusing to claim maintenance on behalf of our grandchildren and does not want the child to go to his father because she is demanding lobola," said Lunga.

The presiding magistrate Tancy Dube granted the interim order and referred the couple for counselling so that their problem could be solved at the same time find a way about children's welfare.

According to a report from the counsellor, the session was successful. The children's parents were made aware of their roles and that it was their obligation to take care of them.

The children's mother was advised to apply for maintenance and move them to stay with her.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Lobola, #Pawn, #Children

Comments

Speakers on sale

2 bedroom house to rent

For sale is i phone6

Cars

Free lander on sale

Gmb lodge

Irrigation services

2 bedroom cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

10 mins ago | 76 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

17 mins ago | 306 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

30 mins ago | 281 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

34 mins ago | 347 Views

Tenant steals landlord

40 mins ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

46 mins ago | 122 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1018 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2457 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6441 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1413 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2081 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9488 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 873 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days