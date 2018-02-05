Man electrocuted while charging phone

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MINER in Filabusi died on the spot after he was electrocuted after he allegedly tried to charge his cellphone on one of the machines at the mine.Tambulai Nyathi (19) was found with a loose electric cable on his chest and hand and his cellphone inserted on the cable on a Motor Power Connection Box.The incident occurred between 7am and 10am on Friday at Fred 69 Mine compound in Filabusi.Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena said the now deceased allegedly tampered with live electric wires of one of the machines at the mine."We received a report of a 19-year-old man who was electrocuted and died on the spot. He was found with an electric cable on his chest and hands while his cellphone was connected."We warn members of the public never to tamper with electric cables as they risk electric shock and loss of lives.They should never experiment with electricity no matter how much the thing works," she said.A source at the mine that preferred anonymity said they left Nyathi sleeping at the compound houses at around 7am as they set off to the shaft, a few kilometres away from the houses."At around 10 am, during our tea break, when one of us, Shupani Ncube decided to return to the compound, he found Nyathi lying dead on the ground.We suspect he wanted to connect his phone on the Motor Power Connection Box for charging as we have usually done always. He could have switched the cables."We know it is risky but with bush life, we have to learn to be innovative. It is sad he had to be a victim to such tragedy," he said.The source said, when working as miners, they had learnt to be innovative and creative to make life go on."We can't stay without a cellphone because there is no electricity yet there are so many ways of charging on some machinery, although we are aware it is risky. That's bush life and we do a lot of dangerous things although not anticipating death."