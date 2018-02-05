Zimbabwean striker flunks test at SA club

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAPS United striker John Zhuwawo has failed to impress South African Absa Premiership side Maritzburg United as a replacement for his prolific compatriot Evans Rusike.Rusike left Maritzburg United for SuperSport last month.Scoring 21 goals in 80 games Rusike had become a darling of the Maritzburg United executive and supporters alike but could not resist crossing over to Pretoria giants SuperSport.Having lost one of their top marksmen Maritzburg United were looking to rope in Zhuwawo but the deal, unfortunately, fell through. Coach Fadlu Davids said: "No, we not signing him (Zhuwawo) and we'll inform him about the decision," he told South African magazine Kickoff."We have to change things now that Rusike is gone and find different ways, find different formations, different structures to be able to score goals."Of course I can say that we lost Rusike in this transfer window and we cannot replace him but we have to find attacking options, as I have said, probably at the end of the season to be able to compensate for that."Back at home Caps United must be heaving a sigh of relief that one of their best performers in the 2017 season could after all be heading back home after failing to impress the South African club – Maritzburg United.Caps United lost another striker Dominic Chungwa – last season's top goal scorer with 17 goals – to Polokwane City across the Limpopo River.