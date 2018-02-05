Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec to wait over fingerprint software

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has to wait a little bit longer to procure the critical automated fingerprint identification software meant to flush out double registrants, as it still has to contend with the legal challenge mounted by Chinese firm, Laxton Group, its major supplier of biometric voter registration (BVR) equipment.

Laxton Group has taken Zec to court contesting the decision to award the automated fingerprint identification software to American firm, Ipsidy Inc, claiming the company had no capacity to competitively supply the software.

The matter appeared at the Administrative Court on Tuesday and judgment was postponed to a later date.

According to court documents obtained by NewsDay, Zec is appealing to the court to dismiss Laxton with costs, claiming its arguments have no merit.

Any further delay in procurement of the server will further delay preparations for the elections which are constitutionally due in the next four months.

Zec claimed Laxton has no grounds to bother the court with its application, as it is raising issues that were not part of the tender invitation.

"Further no issues were raised by the appellant at the pre-bid meeting held on September 19, 2017 to explain the RFP to potential bidders and field questions from the potential bidders on the RFP's requirements," the submissions read.

"Those bidders that did field queries in respect of the RFP received responses, which responses, as standard procedure, were copied to all the potential bidders despite the fact that the queries may have raised by only one company."

Zec also said it made sense that the supplier of the BVR kits be separate from the supplier of other facilities to avoid monopoly, so as to improve the security of the system.

"As the creation and maintenance of a credible voters' roll is of paramount importance in the maintenance of the republic, such risks must be mitigated as far as possible and
it is thus reasonable for the commission to have regard to issues of vendor lock in the award of tenders.

"It improves the security of the system, ensure that it remains sufficiently flexible as to survive the demise of one or more vendors that supplied components for the system and prevents the virtual ‘enslavement' of the system to one service provider."

However, Ipsidy dismissed the allegations raised by its competitor, saying they were purely speculative and self-serving.

Ipsidy claimed Laxton is trying to come up with its set of requirements that were not part of the tender invitation.

The company said the whole electoral system of the country cannot be placed in the hands of a single supplier, more so when it was beaten by other players during the bidding process.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #ZEC, #Finger, #Prints

Comments

1seater sofa on sale

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

Gmb lodge

Cottage to let

Cars

Plot available to rent

Cotton tights for kids on sale

Northend house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

12 mins ago | 87 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

19 mins ago | 368 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

32 mins ago | 295 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

36 mins ago | 371 Views

Tenant steals landlord

42 mins ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

47 mins ago | 128 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1027 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2468 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6475 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4159 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1414 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9518 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4682 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 569 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 632 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days