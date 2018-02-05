Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to introduce online company search facility

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Government is set to upload over 100 000 records on the Deeds and Companies' online search facility that is expected to transform the investment environment while allowing enquiries on the click of a button.

The computerisation of the online deeds and companies search and auditing of the manual files, coupled with the completion and placing before Parliament of a new Companies and Other Business Entities Bill, is expected to improve the overall efficiency in the department.

This is part of moves to improve access to proprietary rights information under the Ease of Doing Business reforms, which Government is implementing through putting in place the legislative framework and enabling regulations. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the reforms dovetail with initiatives by Government to improve ease of doing business in Zimbabwe.

"As you may be aware, one of the key Government initiatives and national objective currently is the 100-day Rapid Result target introduced by His Excellency, the President. Under the Ministry's 100-Day Plan, the Department of Companies, Deeds and Intellectual Property is supposed to increase data upload on the Deeds and Companies online search facilities by at least an additional 100 000 records and to complete and place before Parliament a new Companies and Other Business Entities Bill."

Minister Ziyambi said the Companies Bill initiated under the Ease of Doing Business reforms, is still under consideration by the Legislative Drafting Department before it is tabled at a stakeholders' consultative workshop later this month.

"The expectation is that the Bill will come into law in the life of the current Parliament and should be before Parliament in early April. Let me commend the efforts of all departments involved in the Ease of Doing Business exercise and I urge you to continue in your endeavours to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes an attractive destination for investors," he said.

Companies, Deeds and Intellectual Property chief registrar Mr Fidelis Maredza said computerisation and a drive to increase awareness of proprietary rights will help improve ease of doing business.

"Our offices are only situated in Bulawayo and Harare and we are trying to improve access and one of the way of doing it is through computerisation. We are going to be online and that means anybody can have access wherever they are as long as they have a laptop. The same goes for e-conveyancing," he said.

Lawyers in Bulawayo had to appoint an agent for processes in Harare, but with computerisation, legal processes would be done online. The department also seeks to register 88 percent of lost documents by December 31. Mr Maredza said delays in the issuing of Title Deeds is mostly as a result of late processing at the Surveyor General's office.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - theherald
More on: #Govt, #Online, #Comany

Comments

Gmb lodge

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

For sale is i phone6

Speakers on sale

Cottage to let

Plot available to rent

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

2 bedroom cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

29 mins ago | 653 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

2 hrs ago | 2521 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

2 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

2 hrs ago | 3083 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

3 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

3 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Tenant steals landlord

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

4 hrs ago | 1401 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

4 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

4 hrs ago | 930 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 3083 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

5 hrs ago | 991 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

5 hrs ago | 8374 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

5 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

5 hrs ago | 5245 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

6 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

8 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

9 hrs ago | 1488 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

9 hrs ago | 2179 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

9 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

9 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Freedom is important

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

9 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

9 hrs ago | 3201 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

10 hrs ago | 11085 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

10 hrs ago | 5167 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

10 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

10 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

10 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

10 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

10 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

10 hrs ago | 826 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

10 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

10 hrs ago | 496 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

10 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Madinda wants a striker

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

Pastors threaten Nceku

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Boy (17) assaults hooker for denying him service

10 hrs ago | 662 Views

CIO informer in hot soup

10 hrs ago | 621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days