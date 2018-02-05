Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Land reform irreversible'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
land reform is irreversible as it is one of the legacies that former President Robert Mugabe left for Zimbabweans, Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) board chairperson Mr Basil Nyabadza has said.

Refuting private media reports that he had described the agrarian reform as a "great mistake, which drove away white commercial farmers and crippled the agriculture sector", Mr Nyabadza said the programme was ideal as it benefited hundreds of thousands of landless Zimbabweans.

"I cannot lead Arda while I have misgivings with the land reform programme," he said. "If anything, my responsibility is to ensure that land is fully utilised and there is evidence of that throughout the country. Land reform is irreversible and it's a done deal.

"The legacy left by the former President is land and education, which he invested for the entire nation. I did not meet the (NewsDay) journalist in question last week as he implied. I regard myself as a foot soldier within the agriculture sector, so to me this is an intention to injure my name, to cast doubt on my principals or pursuance of a hidden agenda by the writer."

Mr Nyabadza said white commercial farmers were welcome as long as they conformed to the country's dictates.

"We welcome those who want to extract value from the land with Zimbabweans and conforming to the rules and regulations of our country," he said.

"We, Zimbabweans retain capacity as ably demonstrated by the Command Agriculture programme where we attained 2,5 million tonnes of maize last season. This confirms that we have the resources, skills and intent to be food secure as a nation.

"Naturally, we are now open for business, meaning those who want to invest are welcome, but must conform to the minimum positions of our statutes. We are working well in the agriculture sector and despite the weather we are still assured of a good harvest."

Government has directed that all remaining white commercial farmers be issued with 99-year leases, a marked policy shift from the previous arrangement where they could only get five-year leases.

The directive is in line with President Mnangagwa's policy position as enunciated in his inauguration address on November 24 last year when he called for the restoration of confidence in the agricultural sector.

There are approximately 200 white commercial farmers still farming countrywide.

President Mnangagwa has since pronounced that white former commercial farmers willing to come back were free to do so, but had to apply for land like anyone else.

While the new administration has reiterated the need to compensate white former commercial farmers, it has also moved in to enforce a ban on new illegal farm occupations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Land, #Reform, #Zim

Comments

1seater sofa on sale

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

Gmb lodge

Cottage to let

Cars

Plot available to rent

Cotton tights for kids on sale

Northend house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

11 mins ago | 82 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

18 mins ago | 352 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

32 mins ago | 289 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

35 mins ago | 364 Views

Tenant steals landlord

42 mins ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

47 mins ago | 125 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2462 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6468 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1414 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9510 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4674 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 569 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 874 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days