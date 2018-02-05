Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF leadership in Mashonaland East has moved in to resolve the simmering fights over the Chikomba Central seat, amid reports that aspiring candidates had escalated smear campaigns against each other.

The battle pits youth league secretary for science and technology and central committee member Edmore Kandira against Alfred Pedzisa.

Provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza yesterday said he had summoned provincial youth league boss Kelvin Mutsvairo for a briefing over the issue.

"The issue in Chikomba is no big deal, today (yesterday) I am going to be briefed by Mutsvairo on what is transpiring. I will tell you more over the issue after the meeting," he said.
Kandira was the provincial youth league secretary for finance before being elevated into the national youth league after Operation Restore Legacy, leaving a vacancy that was filled by Pedzisa.

NewsDay is reliably informed that Kandira is against the co-option of Pedzisa and is pushing for Bester Jokonya to replace him, at the same time lobbying for the reversal of his rival's elevation.

According to a source privy to the developments, Mutsvairo travelled to Nharira in Chivhu on Monday to resolve the conflict.

Chikomba Central is currently under Felix Mhona, who is set for a fierce battle against the duo, come the ruling party's primary elections.

According to a letter dated January 23, 2018, and signed by provincial secretary for legal affairs one M Chigusiwa, Pedzisa was co-opted into the executive committee as secretary for lands.

"You are being advised that you have been co-opted into the Mashonaland East provincial executive committee of the youth league and was assigned the position of secretary for lands with immediate effect," the letter read.

Pedzisa confirmed the Monday meeting, although he could not divulge the details.

"Yes, there was a meeting that occurred in Nharira with the agenda being to reverse the co-option done last month. But I am still in charge," he said.

Kandira also confirmed the meeting and said Pedzisa's co-option was unprocedural.

"There is no fight, but the people from the district are saying they did not recommend him for the co-option. We are looking into the matter of how he came up with the later and that who recommended him since the whole executive is yet to meet over that. There are procedures to be followed and as the most senior youth member in the province, I have to make sure that necessary procedures are followed.

"The district chairpersons approached me over the issue and this is why we had to hold such meetings. You don't submit yourself for co-option, but you are recommended," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Elections

Comments

2 roomed house for sale

For sale is town house

2 bedroom cottage to let

Speakers on sale

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Brick moulding machine on sale

Accommodation

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

10 mins ago | 79 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

18 mins ago | 322 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

31 mins ago | 282 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

34 mins ago | 353 Views

Tenant steals landlord

41 mins ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

46 mins ago | 123 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1021 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2458 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6451 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4145 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1413 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2083 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9493 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4672 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 874 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days