3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF leadership in Mashonaland East has moved in to resolve the simmering fights over the Chikomba Central seat, amid reports that aspiring candidates had escalated smear campaigns against each other.The battle pits youth league secretary for science and technology and central committee member Edmore Kandira against Alfred Pedzisa.Provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza yesterday said he had summoned provincial youth league boss Kelvin Mutsvairo for a briefing over the issue."The issue in Chikomba is no big deal, today (yesterday) I am going to be briefed by Mutsvairo on what is transpiring. I will tell you more over the issue after the meeting," he said.Kandira was the provincial youth league secretary for finance before being elevated into the national youth league after Operation Restore Legacy, leaving a vacancy that was filled by Pedzisa.NewsDay is reliably informed that Kandira is against the co-option of Pedzisa and is pushing for Bester Jokonya to replace him, at the same time lobbying for the reversal of his rival's elevation.According to a source privy to the developments, Mutsvairo travelled to Nharira in Chivhu on Monday to resolve the conflict.Chikomba Central is currently under Felix Mhona, who is set for a fierce battle against the duo, come the ruling party's primary elections.According to a letter dated January 23, 2018, and signed by provincial secretary for legal affairs one M Chigusiwa, Pedzisa was co-opted into the executive committee as secretary for lands."You are being advised that you have been co-opted into the Mashonaland East provincial executive committee of the youth league and was assigned the position of secretary for lands with immediate effect," the letter read.Pedzisa confirmed the Monday meeting, although he could not divulge the details."Yes, there was a meeting that occurred in Nharira with the agenda being to reverse the co-option done last month. But I am still in charge," he said.Kandira also confirmed the meeting and said Pedzisa's co-option was unprocedural."There is no fight, but the people from the district are saying they did not recommend him for the co-option. We are looking into the matter of how he came up with the later and that who recommended him since the whole executive is yet to meet over that. There are procedures to be followed and as the most senior youth member in the province, I have to make sure that necessary procedures are followed."The district chairpersons approached me over the issue and this is why we had to hold such meetings. You don't submit yourself for co-option, but you are recommended," he said.