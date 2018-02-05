Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

News / National

by Staff reporter

MIDLANDS province is excited about President Mnangagwa's visit to Mvuma town tomorrow where he is expected to address thousands of party supporters at a rally.Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said they could not wait to spend a day with President Mnangagwa in Mvuma adding that the stage had been set for the day."We are excited about the visit by His Excellency who is going to address a rally in Mvuma town on Saturday (tomorrow). We are ready to meet our President in the town he is very familiar with since he was a Member of the National Assembly for Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency, which is now in the safe hands of the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa," he said.Eng Ncube urged party members to come out in their numbers to meet the President and to listen to his wise words.He urged party supporters to unite and remain focused as the party oils its election campaign machinery ahead of the harmonised elections.He said unity was a necessity for the party to win the elections pencilled for later this year."I urge all party members and supporters to stay united and focused as we prepare for the harmonised elections. If we are united, then we are guaranteed to win," he said.Eng Ncube warned party supporters to be wary of individuals who were after personal gain at the expense of the party."No one should use the party for personal gains. Let's all unite and campaign for our candidate Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Our goal is to make sure the party wins the elections resoundingly," he said.Eng Ncube warned party members against violence before, during and after the elections saying ruling party members were peace loving."As the party gears for the elections, no violence please and I repeat let's say no to violence. Let's be peaceful and let us tolerate one another regardless of different political affiliations. The President has been preaching about peaceful and violence free elections. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly," he said.On Wednesday President Mnangagwa was in Mashonaland Central where the provincial leadership promised 400 000 votes for the party and its presidential candidate, Mnangagwa in this year's harmonised elections.Welcoming him and his entourage to the province at Siyalima Primary School in Guruve on Wednesday, Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe, said they wanted to surpass the previous elections record of 320 000 people who voted for the ruling party.Kazembe who is now known as KKHP (Kazembe Kazembe Huya Pano) after being summoned to the podium for an ear bashing by the former First Lady Grace Mugabe during one of the infamous Presidential Youth Interface rallies in Bindura last year, said the province was geared for a sweeping victory for the ruling party."Records show that more than 500 000 people have registered as voters here in Mashonaland Central and we are confident that we will surpass the 320 000 voters record set during the previous elections. We are targeting not less than 400 000 voters for President Mnangagwa and the party in this province."We are happy with our leader here, Perrance Shiri who is always preaching the gospel of unity and peace. His leadership qualities have given us a new direction and we are now rejuvenated. We are ready to deliver in this year's harmonised elections," he said.Kazembe said although they were happy with the large turnout during the biometric voter registration exercise, some potential voters failed to register due to a variety of reasons ranging from failure to acquire long birth certificates to being labelled as aliens."Some potential voters failed to register due to a number of reasons, which we hope the country and party's leadership will address. People here like Zanu-PF so much and will never betray the party."We are working together with all party structures to ensure that our membership is geared for the elections. Most members here do not have the party regalia and we request the leadership to avail it as soon as possible. We want to raise the election tempo to another level," he said.Kazembe hailed Vice-President retired General Dr Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for the role they played in executing the peaceful transition.Dr Chiwenga received a rousing welcome in Mashonaland Central. "The people here are so ever grateful for the role played by our ZDF and you can tell from the rousing welcome that our Vice-President Chiwenga received from the people here," he said.Speaking at the same occasion, national political commissar, Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje, thanked Mashonaland Central Province for supporting Operation Restore Legacy."This area has a rich history of the liberation struggle. You were the pioneers of the Second Chimurenga. This province was the home of the Percy Ntini and Mbuya Nehanda sectors and you have never betrayed the party. The same spirit of unity and peace should continue prevailing. Let bygones be bygones. We do not want any retribution to G40 members. There should be no violence before, during and after the harmonised elections. Unity should be our guiding principle," he said.