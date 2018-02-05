Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zifa chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze yesterday took his battle against the Association's president Philip Chiyangwa to the police by filing a case of alleged criminal abuse of office against the businessman at Milton Park Police Station in Harare.

But Chiyangwa, who arrived back home after attending the Caf Congress in Morocco and the high-profile Fifa Executive Football Summit in Oman, dismissed the move as ''laughable attempts to try and divert the police from the case which we reported against him for fleecing Zifa of, at least, US$700 000.''

Mashingaidze has been on a spirited crusade to try and topple the Chiyangwa leadership after the Association decided against extending his term of office as Zifa chief executive having initially kept him in the job despite serious reservations from the Councillors.

He has sent a dossier to Fifa, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and even the Sports Commission and yesterday approached the police by filing a case at Milton Park claiming Chiyangwa had criminally abused office.

Interestingly, the Zifa leadership accuse Mashingaidze of presiding over an Association, during his days as the chief executive, in which the Association's debt ballooned from about $500 000 to over $7 million in just a few years' time.

Chiyangwa yesterday said Mashingaidze was fighting a losing battle.

''He has been everywhere, from approaching Fifa to other organisations and now he is going to the police to try and launch diversionary tactics when he knows clearly that the same organisation is investigating him after our detailed report related to his activities which we believe were criminal,'' said Chiyangwa.

''He doesn't have a locus standi to report issues related to Zifa right now because he is not part of our organisation but we know what he is trying to do, it's all part of efforts to derail the investigations that have been gathering pace against him.

''The chickens are coming home to roost for him and he can run but clearly he can't hide.''

Zifa recently announced they had moved a gear up in their bid to establish the extent to which they were prejudiced of funds during the era of Mashingaidze with the Association engaging a firm to conduct a forensic audit.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police's Commercial Crime Unit, asked Zifa to furnish them with a forensic report in addition to the audit that was done by Barker Tilly chartered accountants.

The police are probing allegations of financial impropriety by Mashingaidze and finance manager Benjamin Dhewa following a report made by Zifa against their former chief executive last year, who is accused of fleecing them of at least $700 000.

Mashingaidze has been disputing claims of criminal abuse of office and despite facing the ZRP probe, he has been on a spirited campaign to discredit the current Zifa leadership and in particular the association's president Philip Chiyangwa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Police, #Chiyangwa, #Case

Comments

House to share

1seater sofa on sale

Kensington sofa for sale

Plot available to rent

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Accommodation

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

28 mins ago | 623 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

59 mins ago | 144 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

2 hrs ago | 2498 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

2 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

2 hrs ago | 3066 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

3 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Tenant steals landlord

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

4 hrs ago | 1400 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

4 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

4 hrs ago | 928 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 3081 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

5 hrs ago | 989 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

5 hrs ago | 8363 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

5 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

5 hrs ago | 5241 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

6 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

8 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

9 hrs ago | 1488 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

9 hrs ago | 2179 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

9 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

9 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Freedom is important

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

9 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

9 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

10 hrs ago | 11072 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

10 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

10 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

10 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

10 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

10 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

10 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

10 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

10 hrs ago | 496 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

10 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Madinda wants a striker

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

Pastors threaten Nceku

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Boy (17) assaults hooker for denying him service

10 hrs ago | 661 Views

CIO informer in hot soup

10 hrs ago | 621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days